Col. (Dr.) Phumla Ngqakamba, South Africa Ministry of Defence delegate, discusses lessons learned from a workshop at the African Partner Outbreak Response Alliance at Lusaka, Zambia, May 11, 2023. During this iteration APORA members focused on creating and developing Rapid Response Team rosters and standard operating procedures to implement in their countries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emmeline James)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.16.2023 01:25 Photo ID: 7798134 VIRIN: 230511-F-HB534-1032 Resolution: 3468x2270 Size: 846.84 KB Location: LUSAKA, ZM Web Views: 1 Downloads: 7 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, APORA medical symposium hosts 28 nations in Lusaka, Zambia [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Emma James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.