APORA medical symposium hosts 28 nations in Lusaka, Zambia

Ayramana Correa, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention response capacity coordinator, aids a group during the African Partner Outbreak Alliance symposium at Lusaka, Zambia, May 10, 2023. Personnel from the CDC facilitated workshops throughout the symposium to build and create Rapid Response Team rosters and standard operating procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emmeline James)

