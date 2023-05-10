APORA medical symposium hosts 28 nations in Lusaka, Zambia

Minal Amin, United States Agency for International Development health, population, and nutrition deputy director, speaks during the African Partner Outbreak Alliance symposium at Lusaka, Zambia, May 9, 2023. APORA consists of a growing network of African nations committed to collectively prevent, detect, and contain disease outbreaks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emmeline James)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.16.2023 Photo ID: 7798126 Location: LUSAKA, ZM