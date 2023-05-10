Attendees of the African Partner Outbreak Response Alliance listen to a translation during a symposium at Lusaka, Zambia, May 9, 2023. Founded in 2014, APORA is an African-led, U.S. Africa Command-facilitated medical strategic partnership of 32 African countries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emmeline James)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2023 01:24
|Photo ID:
|7798128
|VIRIN:
|230509-F-HB534-1233
|Resolution:
|2980x2278
|Size:
|579 KB
|Location:
|LUSAKA, ZM
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|5
This work, APORA medical symposium hosts 28 nations in Lusaka, Zambia [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Emma James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
