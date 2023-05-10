Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    APORA medical symposium hosts 28 nations in Lusaka, Zambia [Image 4 of 10]

    APORA medical symposium hosts 28 nations in Lusaka, Zambia

    LUSAKA, ZAMBIA

    09.05.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emma James 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Attendees of the African Partner Outbreak Response Alliance listen to a translation during a symposium at Lusaka, Zambia, May 9, 2023. Founded in 2014, APORA is an African-led, U.S. Africa Command-facilitated medical strategic partnership of 32 African countries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emmeline James)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.16.2023 01:24
    Location: LUSAKA, ZM 
    AFRICOM
    Zambia
    partnership
    APORA
    USAFE Surgeon General
    ForwardTogether

