APORA medical symposium hosts 28 nations in Lusaka, Zambia

Attendees of the African Partner Outbreak Response Alliance listen to a translation during a symposium at Lusaka, Zambia, May 9, 2023. Founded in 2014, APORA is an African-led, U.S. Africa Command-facilitated medical strategic partnership of 32 African countries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emmeline James)

