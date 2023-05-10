APORA medical symposium hosts 28 nations in Lusaka, Zambia

Cameroon Armed Forces Col. Julius Nwobegahay, African Partner Outbreak Response Alliance president, signs a certificate of induction during a symposium in Lusaka, Zambia, May 10, 2023. APORA’s 13th iteration hosted delegates from 28 African nations and welcomed five new countries to the alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emmeline James)

