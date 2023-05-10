Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    APORA medical symposium hosts 28 nations in Lusaka, Zambia [Image 6 of 10]

    APORA medical symposium hosts 28 nations in Lusaka, Zambia

    LUSAKA, ZAMBIA

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emma James 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Cameroon Armed Forces Col. Julius Nwobegahay, African Partner Outbreak Response Alliance president, signs a certificate of induction during a symposium in Lusaka, Zambia, May 10, 2023. APORA’s 13th iteration hosted delegates from 28 African nations and welcomed five new countries to the alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emmeline James)

    AFRICOM
    Zambia
    partnership
    APORA
    USAFE Surgeon General
    ForwardTogether

