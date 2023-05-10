U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Samara Brown, [Job title], is interviewed at the African Partner Outbreak Response Alliance at Lusaka, Zambia, May 10, 2023. Brown spoke on women, peace and security in healthcare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emmeline James)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.16.2023 01:25 Photo ID: 7798131 VIRIN: 230510-F-HB534-1332 Resolution: 3301x2263 Size: 683.83 KB Location: LUSAKA, ZM Web Views: 1 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, APORA medical symposium hosts 28 nations in Lusaka, Zambia [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Emma James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.