APORA medical symposium hosts 28 nations in Lusaka, Zambia

Dr. Yokouba Savane, Guinea Ministry of Health delegate, asks a question during the African Partner Outbreak Response Alliance symposium at Lusaka, Zambia, May 9, 2023. This iteration of APORA, the 13th conference of its kind, focused on Rapid Response Team Roster development, which refers to the capability of a country or aggregate of nations to form a team that would deploy to support a partner nation’s outbreak response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emmeline James)

