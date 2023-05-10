Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    APORA medical symposium hosts 28 nations in Lusaka, Zambia [Image 1 of 10]

    APORA medical symposium hosts 28 nations in Lusaka, Zambia

    LUSAKA, ZAMBIA

    09.05.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emma James 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Liberia Armed Forces and Ministry of Defense Maj. (Dr.) Zoe Parwon, chief medical officer, and Michigan Air Nation Guard Lt. Col. Allen Stout. 110th Medical Group public health officer, review materials during the African Partner Outbreak Response Alliance symposium in Lusaka, Zambia, May 9, 2023. At this session of APORA, MIANG worked with their State Partner, Liberia, to develop strategies for combatting infectious disease. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emmeline James)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.16.2023 01:24
    Location: LUSAKA, ZM 
    This work, APORA medical symposium hosts 28 nations in Lusaka, Zambia [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Emma James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRICOM
    Zambia
    partnership
    APORA
    USAFE Surgeon General
    ForwardTogether

