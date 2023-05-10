APORA medical symposium hosts 28 nations in Lusaka, Zambia

Liberia Armed Forces and Ministry of Defense Maj. (Dr.) Zoe Parwon, chief medical officer, and Michigan Air Nation Guard Lt. Col. Allen Stout. 110th Medical Group public health officer, review materials during the African Partner Outbreak Response Alliance symposium in Lusaka, Zambia, May 9, 2023. At this session of APORA, MIANG worked with their State Partner, Liberia, to develop strategies for combatting infectious disease. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emmeline James)

