Troopers from the 3d Cavalry Regiment compete in a game of Ultimate despite wet weathers conditions on Fort Cavazos. The Regiment is celebrating its 177th birthday during Brave Rifles Week.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2023 18:59
|Photo ID:
|7788889
|VIRIN:
|230510-A-SD394-547
|Resolution:
|2048x1358
|Size:
|844.98 KB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
This work, Brave Rifles Week 2023 [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Alex Romey, identified by DVIDS
