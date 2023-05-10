Troopers from the 3d Cavalry Regiment engage in a dodgeball game held at the Abrams Physical Fitness Center on Fort Cavazos. Dodgeball is just one of several events where Troopers from across the Regiment compete, so that they can bring home the Commanders Cup.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2018 Date Posted: 05.10.2023 18:59 Photo ID: 7788834 VIRIN: 181216-A-SD394-505 Resolution: 2048x1155 Size: 979.6 KB Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brave Rifles Week 2023 [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Alex Romey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.