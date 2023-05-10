Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brave Rifles Week 2023 [Image 6 of 16]

    Brave Rifles Week 2023

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2018

    Photo by Sgt. Alex Romey 

    3d Cavalry Regiment Public Affairs Office

    Troopers from the 3d Cavalry Regiment engage in a dodgeball game held at the Abrams Physical Fitness Center on Fort Cavazos. Dodgeball is just one of several events where Troopers from across the Regiment compete, so that they can bring home the Commanders Cup.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2018
    Date Posted: 05.10.2023 18:59
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
    This work, Brave Rifles Week 2023 [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Alex Romey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Birthday
    Combatives
    Dodgeball
    Celebration
    Brave Rifles
    3CR
    Fort Cavazos

