Brave Rifles Week 2023

Troopers from the 3d Cavalry Regiment compete in a game of Ultimate, despite wet weather conditions. Ultimate is just one of many sports games being played during Brave Rifles Week, where Squadrons within the Regiment compete for the Commanders Cup.

Date Taken: 05.10.2023 Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US