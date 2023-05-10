Troopers from the 3d Cavalry Regiment look on as the new combined arms corner beside Regimental headquarters is revealed. The ceremony coincided with Brave Rifles Week, where the Regiment is celebrating its 177th birthday.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2023 18:59
|Photo ID:
|7788835
|VIRIN:
|230510-A-SD394-192
|Resolution:
|2048x1504
|Size:
|512.73 KB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brave Rifles Week 2023 [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Alex Romey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT