Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brave Rifles Week 2023 [Image 7 of 16]

    Brave Rifles Week 2023

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alex Romey 

    3d Cavalry Regiment Public Affairs Office

    Troopers from the 3d Cavalry Regiment look on as the new combined arms corner beside Regimental headquarters is revealed. The ceremony coincided with Brave Rifles Week, where the Regiment is celebrating its 177th birthday.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 05.10.2023 18:59
    Photo ID: 7788835
    VIRIN: 230510-A-SD394-192
    Resolution: 2048x1504
    Size: 512.73 KB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brave Rifles Week 2023 [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Alex Romey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Brave Rifles Week 2023
    Brave Rifles Week 2023
    Brave Rifles Week 2023
    Brave Rifles Week 2023
    Brave Rifles Week 2023
    Brave Rifles Week 2023
    Brave Rifles Week 2023
    Brave Rifles Week 2023
    Brave Rifles Week 2023
    Brave Rifles Week 2023
    Brave Rifles Week 2023
    Brave Rifles Week 2023
    Brave Rifles Week 2023
    Brave Rifles Week 2023
    Brave Rifles Week 2023
    Brave Rifles Week 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Birthday
    Celebration
    Brave Rifles
    3CR
    Fort Cavazos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT