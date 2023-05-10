Troopers from the 3d Cavalry Regiment look on as the new combined arms corner beside Regimental headquarters is revealed. The ceremony coincided with Brave Rifles Week, where the Regiment is celebrating its 177th birthday.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2023 Date Posted: 05.10.2023 18:59 Photo ID: 7788835 VIRIN: 230510-A-SD394-192 Resolution: 2048x1504 Size: 512.73 KB Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brave Rifles Week 2023 [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Alex Romey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.