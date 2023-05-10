Col. Kevin D. Bradley, commander of the 3d Cavalry Regiment, gives a speech during the unveiling ceremony of the Regiments new combined arms corner beside the Regimental headquarters. The colors of the 3d Cavalry Regiment were uncased in 2011, when Col. John B. Richardson IV assumed command of the Regiment.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2023 Date Posted: 05.10.2023 18:59 Photo ID: 7788836 VIRIN: 230510-A-SD394-863 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 482.02 KB Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brave Rifles Week 2023 [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Alex Romey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.