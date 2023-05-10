Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brave Rifles Week 2023 [Image 12 of 16]

    Brave Rifles Week 2023

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alex Romey 

    3d Cavalry Regiment Public Affairs Office

    Troopers from the 3d Cavalry Regiment compete in a soccer game, one of several sporting events where Squadrons face off in order to win the Commanders Cup. The Commanders Cup promotes unit morale, Espirt De Corps, teamwork and physical fitness.

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 05.10.2023 18:59
    Photo ID: 7788871
    VIRIN: 230510-A-SD394-789
    Resolution: 2048x1176
    Size: 673.22 KB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
    Soccer
    Birthday
    Celebration
    Brave Rifles
    3CR
    Fort Cavazos

