Brave Rifles Week 2023

Troopers from the 3d Cavalry Regiment compete in a soccer game, one of several sporting events where Squadrons face off in order to win the Commanders Cup. The Commanders Cup promotes unit morale, Espirt De Corps, teamwork and physical fitness.

