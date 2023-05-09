Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brave Rifles Week 2023 [Image 13 of 16]

    Brave Rifles Week 2023

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alex Romey 

    3d Cavalry Regiment Public Affairs Office

    A Trooper from the 3d Cavalry Regiment competes in a kickball game held during Brave Rifles Week, as the Regiment celebrates the units 177th birthday. Despite poor weather conditions, Troopers pushed through the rain in order to have a competitive game.

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Birthday
    Celebration
    Brave Rifles
    Kickball
    3CR
    Fort Cavazos

