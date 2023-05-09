Brave Rifles Week 2023

A Trooper from the 3d Cavalry Regiment competes in a kickball game held during Brave Rifles Week, as the Regiment celebrates the units 177th birthday. Despite poor weather conditions, Troopers pushed through the rain in order to have a competitive game.

