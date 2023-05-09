A Trooper from the 3d Cavalry Regiment competes in a kickball game held during Brave Rifles Week, as the Regiment celebrates the units 177th birthday. Despite poor weather conditions, Troopers pushed through the rain in order to have a competitive game.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2023 18:59
|Photo ID:
|7788872
|VIRIN:
|230510-A-SD394-096
|Resolution:
|2048x1582
|Size:
|693.97 KB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brave Rifles Week 2023 [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Alex Romey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
