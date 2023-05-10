A Trooper from the 3d Cavalry Regiment rushes in for a touchdown during a flag football game, one of several sporting events where Squadrons compete to win the Commanders Cup. Flag Football has been a popular sport within the U.S. Army since World War II, as a recreational sport that limits the potential for injury.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2023 18:59
|Photo ID:
|7788842
|VIRIN:
|230510-A-SD394-362
|Resolution:
|2048x1649
|Size:
|851.32 KB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, UT, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brave Rifles Week 2023 [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Alex Romey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
