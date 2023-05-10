Brave Rifles Week 2023

A Trooper from the 3d Cavalry Regiment rushes in for a touchdown during a flag football game, one of several sporting events where Squadrons compete to win the Commanders Cup. Flag Football has been a popular sport within the U.S. Army since World War II, as a recreational sport that limits the potential for injury.

