USAF, PAF conduct weapons training at Cope Thunder

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Darryle Masnayon, 254th Security Forces Squadron security lead, spots a Philippine Air Force member while they fire an M4 carbine during subject matter expert exchanges as part of exercise Cope Thunder at Basa Air Base, Philippines, May 8, 2023. Training exercises like these enhance capability and interoperability, while strengthening trust between like-minded nations to ensure the air, maritime, cyber and space domains remain open to all nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sebastian Romawac)

