    USAF, PAF conduct weapons training at Cope Thunder [Image 3 of 9]

    USAF, PAF conduct weapons training at Cope Thunder

    BASA AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    05.08.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    A Philippine Air Force member fires an M4 carbine at a range during subject matter expert exchanges as part of exercise Cope Thunder at Basa Air Base, Philippines, May 8, 2023. Training exercises like these enhance capability and interoperability, while strengthening trust between like-minded nations to ensure the air, maritime, cyber and space domains remain open to all nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sebastian Romawac)

    TAGS

    PACAF
    USPACOM
    PAF
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    Cope Thunder

