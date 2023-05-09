USAF, PAF conduct weapons training at Cope Thunder

Philippine Air Force members plan where to direct their unit during subject matter expert exchanges as part of exercise Cope Thunder at Basa Air Base, Philippines, May 8, 2023. Ready and capable combat forces serve as a deterrent to aggressors by emphasizing the U.S. and Philippines’ resolve to work together to promote regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sebastian Romawac)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2023 23:18
|Photo ID:
|7787001
|VIRIN:
|230508-F-EM877-1467
|Resolution:
|7317x4878
|Size:
|15.44 MB
|Location:
|BASA AIR BASE, PH
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
