    USAF, PAF conduct weapons training at Cope Thunder [Image 8 of 9]

    USAF, PAF conduct weapons training at Cope Thunder

    BASA AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    05.08.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Philippine Air Force members plan where to direct their unit during subject matter expert exchanges as part of exercise Cope Thunder at Basa Air Base, Philippines, May 8, 2023. Ready and capable combat forces serve as a deterrent to aggressors by emphasizing the U.S. and Philippines’ resolve to work together to promote regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sebastian Romawac)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2023
    Date Posted: 05.09.2023 23:18
    Photo ID: 7787001
    VIRIN: 230508-F-EM877-1467
    Resolution: 7317x4878
    Size: 15.44 MB
    Location: BASA AIR BASE, PH
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF, PAF conduct weapons training at Cope Thunder [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    USPACOM
    PAF
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    Cope Thunder

