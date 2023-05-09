Senior Airman Christian Melliza, 736th Security Forces Squadron commando warrior instructor, carries tall grass to camouflage a fighting position during subject matter expert exchanges as part of exercise Cope Thunder at Basa Air Base, Philippines, May 8, 2023. Ready and capable combat forces serve as a deterrent to aggressors by emphasizing the U.S. and Philippines’ resolve to work together to promote regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sebastian Romawac)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2023 23:18
|Photo ID:
|7786995
|VIRIN:
|230508-F-EM877-1125
|Resolution:
|4328x2885
|Size:
|8.11 MB
|Location:
|BASA AIR BASE, PH
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF, PAF conduct weapons training at Cope Thunder [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT