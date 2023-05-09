Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF, PAF conduct weapons training at Cope Thunder [Image 6 of 9]

    USAF, PAF conduct weapons training at Cope Thunder

    BASA AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    05.08.2023

    A Philippine Air Force member guards a fighting position during subject matter expert exchanges as part of exercise Cope Thunder at Basa Air Base, Philippines, May 8, 2023. By strengthening alliances and partnerships with key Allies like the Philippines, the U.S. creates a networked security architecture capable of deterring aggression, maintaining stability and ensuring free access to common domains in accordance with international law. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sebastian Romawac)

    This work, USAF, PAF conduct weapons training at Cope Thunder [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    USPACOM
    PAF
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    Cope Thunder

