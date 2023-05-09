USAF, PAF conduct weapons training at Cope Thunder

Tech. Sgt. Daniel Corral, left, 36th Security Forces Squadron defender, spots a Philippine Air Force member while they fire a handgun during subject matter expert exchanges as part of exercise Cope Thunder at Basa Air Base, Philippines, May 8, 2023. By strengthening alliances and partnerships with key Allies like the Philippines, the U.S. creates a networked security architecture capable of deterring aggression, maintaining stability and ensuring free access to common domains in accordance with international law. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sebastian Romawac)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2023 23:18
|Photo ID:
|7786997
|VIRIN:
|230508-F-EM877-1238
|Resolution:
|7253x4835
|Size:
|19.29 MB
|Location:
|BASA AIR BASE, PH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
