U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Darryle Masnayon, 254th Security Forces Squadron security lead, talks to a Philippine Air Force member about proper weapons handling during subject matter expert exchanges as part of exercise Cope Thunder at Basa Air Base, Philippines, May 8, 2023. Ready and capable combat forces serve as a deterrent to aggressors by emphasizing the U.S. and Philippines’ resolve to work together to promote regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sebastian Romawac)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2023 Date Posted: 05.09.2023 23:18 Photo ID: 7786998 VIRIN: 230508-F-EM877-1402 Resolution: 7789x5193 Size: 16.77 MB Location: BASA AIR BASE, PH Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF, PAF conduct weapons training at Cope Thunder [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.