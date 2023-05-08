A Philippine Air Force member digs a fighting position during subject matter expert exchanges as part of exercise Cope Thunder at Basa Air Base, Philippines, May 8, 2023. By strengthening alliances and partnerships with key Allies like the Philippines, the U.S. creates a networked security architecture capable of deterring aggression, maintaining stability and ensuring free access to common domains in accordance with international law. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sebastian Romawac)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2023 Date Posted: 05.09.2023 23:18 Photo ID: 7786994 VIRIN: 230508-F-EM877-1101 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 20.14 MB Location: BASA AIR BASE, PH Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF, PAF conduct weapons training at Cope Thunder [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.