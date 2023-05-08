JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

U.S. Army Sgt. T.J. Patterson, CH-47 Chinook flight engineer, observes the ground from behind a CH-47 Chinook during the Air Power Over Hampton Roads Air Show at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 7, 2023. Used heavily during the Vietnam War, the CH-47 Chinook’s advantageous mission was placing artillery batteries in perilous mountain positions inaccessible by any other means, while keeping them resupplied with large quantities of ammunition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

