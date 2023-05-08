Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 1 of 7]

    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Army Sgt. T.J. Patterson, CH-47 Chinook flight engineer, secures the safety of the helicopter before taking off with the United States Air Force Wings of Blue Parachute Team during the Air Power over Hampton Roads Air Show at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 7, 2023. The Wings of Blue were established in 1964 after a group of cadets completed their first parachute jump in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2023
    Date Posted: 05.09.2023 11:46
    Location: VA, US
    This work, JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air show
    CH-47 Chinook
    Langley Air Force Base
    aircraft
    Air Power Over Hampton Roads 2023
    USAF Wings of Blue
    USAF Wings of Blue Air Power over Hampton Roads

