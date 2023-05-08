JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

U.S. Air Force Cadet Daniel Simonds, USAF Wings of Blue team member, launches from the tailend of a CH-47 Chinook during the Air Power Over Hampton Roads Air Show at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 7, 2023. In 1994, the 98th Flying Training Squadron stood up as the official home for the Wings of Blue, which trains 1,200 students per year with the majority of positions given to USAF Academy cadets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

