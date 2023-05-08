JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt Sean Wynne, USAF Wings of Blue jumpmaster, makes final preparations before jumping from a CH-47 Chinook during the Air Power Over Hampton Roads Air Show at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 7, 2023. The Wings of Blue’s mission is to serve as jumpmasters and instructors, forging leaders of character through the Air Force Academy's Basic Freefall Parachuting course, known as Airmanship 490. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2023 11:46
|Photo ID:
|7785560
|VIRIN:
|230507-F-BD665-1035
|Resolution:
|4539x3020
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
