JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

The Air Power over Hampton Roads Air Show takes place on the west ramp of the flightline at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 7, 2023. The air show was a 2-day event that highlighted both military and civilian assets, as well as providing a multitude of family oriented activities, food trucks, and vendors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

