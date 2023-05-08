JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

The Air Power over Hampton Roads Air Show takes place on the west ramp of the flightline at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 7, 2023. The air show was a 2-day event that highlighted both military and civilian assets, as well as providing a multitude of family oriented activities, food trucks, and vendors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2023 11:46
|Photo ID:
|7785559
|VIRIN:
|230507-F-BD665-1034
|Resolution:
|2008x1318
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
