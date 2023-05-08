JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

U.S. Air Force Cadet Georgia Beutler, USAF Wings of Blue team member, poses mid-jump from a CH-47 Chinook during the Air Power Over Hampton Roads Air Show at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 7, 2023. Parachute rigs consist of six vital components: the main canopy, pilot chute, reserve, container, lines and an automatic activation device that must be packed together perfectly to ensure the jumper’s safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

Date Taken: 05.07.2023