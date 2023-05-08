JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

Rob Holland, MXS-RH pilot, flys next to a CH-47 Chinook before performing at the Air Power Over Hampton Roads Air Show at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 7, 2023. Holland has blazed a trail of innovation by developing maneuvers never before seen at airshows to draw in crowds to witness the capabilities of the civilian airframes. After earning his pilot’s license as a teenager, Holland began flying aerobatics immediately, while gaining experience as a corporate pilot, commuter pilot, banner tower, flight instructor, ferry pilot, and operating his own aerobatic flight school. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

