    Busy spring for the Vicenza High School visiting Italian university, school [Image 4 of 5]

    Busy spring for the Vicenza High School visiting Italian university, school

    ITALY

    04.06.2023

    Photo by Laura Kreider 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    VICENZA, Italy - Vicenza High School students pose for a picture in front of the Bo Palace, the main campus of the University of Padua, during their visit April 6, 2023. Twenty students enjoyed the visit to the second-oldest university in Italy and the world’s fifth oldest surviving university.

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 05.06.2023 10:09
    VIRIN: 230406-A-AB123-001
    Location: IT
    This work, Busy spring for the Vicenza High School visiting Italian university, school [Image 5 of 5], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Africa
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    DoDEA
    Vicenza
    IMCOM-E
    Caserma Ederle
    Del Din
    VMC
    U.S. Army Garrison Italy
    USAG-I
    DoDEA-E
    Vicenza High School
    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force

