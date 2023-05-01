Busy spring for the Vicenza High School visiting Italian university, school

VICENZA, Italy – Italian students of the Istituto Tecnico Industriale Statale A. Rossi (ITIS Rossi), a local technical school in downtown Vicenza, show some equipment to Vicenza High School students during an exchange April 12, 2023. American students returned the visit that some ITIS Rossi students did at the VHS on post this past January.

