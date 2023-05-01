Busy spring for the Vicenza High School visiting Italian university, school

Photo By Laura Kreider | VICENZA, Italy – Italian students of the Istituto Tecnico Industriale Statale A....... read more read more Photo By Laura Kreider | VICENZA, Italy – Italian students of the Istituto Tecnico Industriale Statale A. Rossi (ITIS Rossi), a local technical school in downtown Vicenza, show some equipment to Vicenza High School students during an exchange April 12, 2023. American students returned the visit that some ITIS Rossi students did at the VHS on post this past January. see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy - After spring break, students of the Vicenza High School have been busy with many activities including visiting a university and a local technical high school.



VISIT OF BO PALACE, PADOVA

The first visit took place on April 6 and the destination was the Bo Palace, the main campus of the University of Padua, located in the city's historic center. Last year, the university celebrated its 800 year-anniversary and is the second-oldest university in Italy and the world’s fifth oldest surviving university.



“I brought 20 students from Advanced Placement Italian classes,” explained Michela Ambruoso, Italian teacher at the VHS. “Since Department of Defense Education Activity's goal is college and career, we brought groups from AVID’s classes in the past.”



Ambruoso said that a university guide escorted them while touring the historical complex including the frescoed Sala dei Quaranta, Room of the Forty, with the ancient desk of Galileo Galilei, who taught mathematics and physics in Padua from 1592 to 1610, and the portraits of 40 famous students from 23 different European countries, followed by a visit to the world’s oldest anatomical theatre from the 16th century.

Nicholas Morton, VHS Junior, enjoyed the visit, “The University of Padua was really big with lots of beautiful artwork, and our tour guide was kind and very informative,” he said.



Another junior, Luisa Burduselu was also impressed by the tour.



“Visiting one of the oldest universities in the world was such an enriching experience,” she said. Burduselu also thought that learning all about the university’s history was exciting.



“I was able to see just how valuable education was, especially in the past. I would definitely recommend this trip to anyone interested in learning about Italy’s rich culture,” she said.



EXCHANGE WITH ITIS ROSSI, VICENZA

Burduselu was also one of the students who participated in the second visit. With another 34 students on April 12 she went to the Istituto Tecnico Industriale Statale A. Rossi.



“It has been another very interesting experience,” she said, “especially how classes are structured and how even the basic outline of the class is.” Also, Burduselu enjoyed how there are lectures and the chance to talk to the teachers more.

“I heard there are labs in the school, and I am really excited to see them,” she said.



This school exchange was a chance to return the visit that some students of the ITIS Rossi classes did at the VHS on Caserma Ederle this past January.



“In our school, we strongly believe in this type of exchange between our students and those of the American installation,” said Alberto Frizzo, ITIS Rossi principal.



“It's a project that began many years ago and has developed in different ways over the years. Unfortunately it was interrupted due to the pandemic, but I am glad it started again, because from the first minutes I spent with the students they show how it is important to interact and share different but also common experiences,” he added.



One student who participated in the visit to the VHS is Matteo Danese.



“The school is different from the Italian one, for example the change of class where each class has a different theme, but also the approach with the teachers is different,” he said.



Danese explained that when he participated in the January exchange, one of the classes he attended was the Italian one.



“There was greater use of the multimedia system, while in our Italian school the lesson is more ‘spoken,’ didactic,” he said.



At the end of the field trip, the Italian students provided snacks to their American peers.

“They [students] were very welcoming,” said VHS Senior Lauren Parker, who had a wonderful time meeting new people.



“They are now my friends,” she said.





To view more photos visit:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/usagvicenza/albums/72177720307639898