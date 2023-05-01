Busy spring for the Vicenza High School visiting Italian university, school

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ITALY

    04.06.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    VICENZA, Italy - Vicenza High School students visit the Bo Palace, the main campus of the University of Padua, April 6, 2023. A guide escorted them while touring the historical complex including the frescoed Sala dei Quaranta, Room of the Forty, with the ancient desk of Galileo Galilei, who taught mathematics and physics in Padua from 1592 to 1610, and the portraits of 40 famous students from 23 different European countries. Last year, the university, located in the city’s historic center, celebrated its 800 year-anniversary and is the second-oldest university in Italy and the world’s fifth oldest surviving university.

