VICENZA, Italy - Vicenza High School junior Luisa Burduselu, left, looks at one of the Italian books while attending the Italian Class during her visit to the Istituto Tecnico Industriale Statale A. Rossi (ITIS Rossi) April 12, 2023.



More than 30 VHS students visited ITIS Rossi, which is a local technical school in downtown Vicenza. The exchange offered the chance to attend classes with Italian counterparts and visit some labs and a special museum located in the underground of the school where there are on display some pieces like telegraphs and old equipment.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2023 Date Posted: 05.06.2023 10:09 Photo ID: 7780559 VIRIN: 230412-A-LU220-295 Resolution: 1500x2312 Size: 1.39 MB Location: IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Busy spring for the Vicenza High School visiting Italian university, school [Image 5 of 5], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.