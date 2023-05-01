Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Busy spring for the Vicenza High School visiting Italian university, school [Image 3 of 5]

    Busy spring for the Vicenza High School visiting Italian university, school

    ITALY

    04.12.2023

    Photo by Laura Kreider 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    VICENZA, Italy - Vicenza High School junior Luisa Burduselu, left, looks at one of the Italian books while attending the Italian Class during her visit to the Istituto Tecnico Industriale Statale A. Rossi (ITIS Rossi) April 12, 2023.

    More than 30 VHS students visited ITIS Rossi, which is a local technical school in downtown Vicenza. The exchange offered the chance to attend classes with Italian counterparts and visit some labs and a special museum located in the underground of the school where there are on display some pieces like telegraphs and old equipment.

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.06.2023 10:09
    Location: IT
    This work, Busy spring for the Vicenza High School visiting Italian university, school [Image 5 of 5], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Africa
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Vicenza
    IMCOM-E
    Caserma Ederle
    Del Din
    VMC
    U.S. Army Garrison Italy
    USAG-I
    DoDEA-E
    Vicenza High School
    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force

