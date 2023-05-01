Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Busy spring for the Vicenza High School visiting Italian university, school [Image 1 of 5]

    Busy spring for the Vicenza High School visiting Italian university, school

    ITALY

    04.12.2023

    Photo by Laura Kreider 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    VICENZA, Italy – Italian students of the Istituto Tecnico Industriale Statale A. Rossi (ITIS Rossi), a local technical school in downtown Vicenza, show some equipment to Vicenza High School students during an exchange April 12, 2023. American students returned the visit that some ITIS Rossi students did at the VHS on post this past January.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.06.2023 10:09
    Photo ID: 7780557
    VIRIN: 230412-A-LU220-231
    Resolution: 2265x1500
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Busy spring for the Vicenza High School visiting Italian university, school [Image 5 of 5], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Busy spring for the Vicenza High School visiting Italian university, school
    Busy spring for the Vicenza High School visiting Italian university, school
    Busy spring for the Vicenza High School visiting Italian university, school
    Busy spring for the Vicenza High School visiting Italian university, school
    Busy spring for the Vicenza High School visiting Italian university, school

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Busy spring for the Vicenza High School visiting Italian university, school

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Africa
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Vicenza
    IMCOM-E
    Caserma Ederle
    Del Din
    VMC
    U.S. Army Garrison Italy
    USAG-I
    DoDEA-E
    Vicenza High School
    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT