VICENZA, Italy – Italian students of the Istituto Tecnico Industriale Statale A. Rossi (ITIS Rossi), a local technical school in downtown Vicenza, show some equipment to Vicenza High School students during an exchange April 12, 2023. American students returned the visit that some ITIS Rossi students did at the VHS on post this past January.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2023 10:09
|Photo ID:
|7780557
|VIRIN:
|230412-A-LU220-231
|Resolution:
|2265x1500
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Busy spring for the Vicenza High School visiting Italian university, school [Image 5 of 5], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Busy spring for the Vicenza High School visiting Italian university, school
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT