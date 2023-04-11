Air advisor course comes to Guam

U.S. Air Force members assigned to

Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, during

the air advisor course at Pacific Regional

Training Center-Andersen, Guam, April

14, 2023. During this course, students

were trained in combat skills such as

Tactical Combat Casualty Care, convoy

procedures, driving skills and advanced

combat firearm training. (U.S. Air Force

photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Preston)

