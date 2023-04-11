U.S. Air Force members assigned to
Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, during
the air advisor course at Pacific Regional
Training Center-Andersen, Guam, April
14, 2023. During this course, students
were trained in combat skills such as
Tactical Combat Casualty Care, convoy
procedures, driving skills and advanced
combat firearm training. (U.S. Air Force
photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Preston)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2023 21:42
|Photo ID:
|7756506
|VIRIN:
|230414-F-XW824-1428
|Resolution:
|5476x3651
|Size:
|4.17 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air advisor course comes to Guam [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kaitlyn Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air advisor course comes to Guam
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT