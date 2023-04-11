Air advisor course comes to Guam

U.S. Air Force members assigned to

Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, during

the air advisor course at Pacific Regional

Training Center-Andersen, Guam, March

31, 2023. TCCC is a training program

developed by the Department of Defense

to teach service members life-saving

techniques on the battlefield. (U.S. Air

Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn

Preston)

