U.S. Air Force members assigned to
Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, during
the air advisor course at Pacific Regional
Training Center-Andersen, Guam, March
31, 2023. TCCC is a training program
developed by the Department of Defense
to teach service members life-saving
techniques on the battlefield. (U.S. Air
Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn
Preston)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2023 21:46
|Photo ID:
|7756500
|VIRIN:
|230331-F-XW824-1115
|Resolution:
|5249x3499
|Size:
|5.69 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air advisor course comes to Guam [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kaitlyn Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air advisor course comes to Guam
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT