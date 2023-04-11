U.S. Air Force members assigned to

Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, practice

driving skills during the air advisor

course at Pacific Regional

Training Center-Andersen, Guam, April 5,

2023. During this course, students were

trained in combat skills such as Tactical

Combat Casualty Care, convoy

procedures, driving skills and advanced

combat firearm training. (U.S. Air Force

photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Preston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2023 Date Posted: 04.23.2023 21:46 Photo ID: 7756503 VIRIN: 230405-F-XW824-1334 Resolution: 5201x3467 Size: 2.68 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air advisor course comes to Guam [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kaitlyn Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.