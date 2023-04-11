U.S. Air Force members assigned to

Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, practice

Tactical Combat Casualty Care

techniques during the air advisor course

at Pacific Regional Training Center-

Andersen, Guam, March 31, 2023. TCCC

is a training program developed by the

Department of Defense to teach service

members life-saving techniques on the

battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo by

Senior Airman Kaitlyn Preston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2023 Date Posted: 04.23.2023 21:42 Photo ID: 7756505 VIRIN: 230331-F-XW824-1039 Resolution: 5652x3768 Size: 6.22 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air advisor course comes to Guam [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kaitlyn Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.