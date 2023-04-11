Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air advisor course comes to Guam [Image 7 of 8]

    Air advisor course comes to Guam

    UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Preston 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force members assigned to
    Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, practice
    Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    techniques during the air advisor course
    at Pacific Regional Training Center-
    Andersen, Guam, March 31, 2023. TCCC
    is a training program developed by the
    Department of Defense to teach service
    members life-saving techniques on the
    battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo by
    Senior Airman Kaitlyn Preston)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.23.2023 21:42
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air advisor course comes to Guam [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kaitlyn Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    AAC
    Air Advisor
    36 WG

