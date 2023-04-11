U.S. Air Force members assigned to
Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, receive
a briefing on a scenario
before conducting a training exercise
during the air advisor course at Pacific
Regional Training Center-Andersen,
Guam, March 31, 2023. This course uses
both lectures and hands-on lessons to
prepare Airmen to train, equip and advise
foreign forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by
Senior Airman Kaitlyn Preston)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2023 21:42
This work, Air advisor course comes to Guam [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kaitlyn Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air advisor course comes to Guam
