U.S. Air Force members assigned to

Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, receive

a briefing on a scenario

before conducting a training exercise

during the air advisor course at Pacific

Regional Training Center-Andersen,

Guam, March 31, 2023. This course uses

both lectures and hands-on lessons to

prepare Airmen to train, equip and advise

foreign forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by

Senior Airman Kaitlyn Preston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2023 Date Posted: 04.23.2023 21:42 Photo ID: 7756504 VIRIN: 230331-F-XW824-1087 Resolution: 5631x3754 Size: 5.38 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air advisor course comes to Guam [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kaitlyn Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.