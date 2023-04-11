U.S. Air Force members assigned to
Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, during
the air advisor course at Pacific Regional
Training Center-Andersen, Guam, April 3,
2023. This course uses both lectures and
hands-on lessons to prepare Airmen to
train, equip and advise foreign forces.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman
Kaitlyn Preston)
Date Taken:
|04.03.2023
Date Posted:
|04.23.2023 21:46
Location:
|US
This work, Air advisor course comes to Guam [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kaitlyn Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
