    Air advisor course comes to Guam [Image 3 of 8]

    Air advisor course comes to Guam

    UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Preston 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force members assigned to
    Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, during
    the air advisor course at Pacific Regional
    Training Center-Andersen, Guam, April 3,
    2023. This course uses both lectures and
    hands-on lessons to prepare Airmen to
    train, equip and advise foreign forces.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman
    Kaitlyn Preston)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.23.2023 21:46
    Photo ID: 7756501
    VIRIN: 230403-F-XW824-1176
    Resolution: 5513x3675
    Size: 6.09 MB
    Location: US
    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    AAC
    Air Advisor
    36 WG

