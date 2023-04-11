U.S. Air Force members assigned to
Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, listen to
a lecture during the air advisor course at
Pacific Regional Training Center-
Andersen, Guam, March 30, 2023.
Students were given lessons in two main
categories, combat skills and cultural
awareness, to enhance the capabilities
required for missions in foreign
environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by
Senior Airman Kaitlyn Preston)
This work, Air advisor course comes to Guam [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kaitlyn Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air advisor course comes to Guam
