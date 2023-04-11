U.S. Air Force members assigned to

Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, listen to

a lecture during the air advisor course at

Pacific Regional Training Center-

Andersen, Guam, March 30, 2023.

Students were given lessons in two main

categories, combat skills and cultural

awareness, to enhance the capabilities

required for missions in foreign

environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by

Senior Airman Kaitlyn Preston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2023 Date Posted: 04.23.2023 21:46 Photo ID: 7756499 VIRIN: 230330-F-XW824-1001 Resolution: 5227x3485 Size: 2.56 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air advisor course comes to Guam [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kaitlyn Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.