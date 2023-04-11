U.S. Air Force members assigned to

Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, during

the air advisor course at Pacific Regional

Training Center-Andersen, Guam, April 3,

2023. Students were given lessons in two

main categories, combat skills and

cultural awareness, to enhance the

capabilities required for missions in

foreign environments. (U.S. Air Force

photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Preston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2023 Date Posted: 04.23.2023 21:46 Photo ID: 7756502 VIRIN: 230403-F-XW824-1234 Resolution: 5410x3607 Size: 5.71 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air advisor course comes to Guam [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kaitlyn Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.