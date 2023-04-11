U.S. Air Force members assigned to
Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, during
the air advisor course at Pacific Regional
Training Center-Andersen, Guam, April 3,
2023. Students were given lessons in two
main categories, combat skills and
cultural awareness, to enhance the
capabilities required for missions in
foreign environments. (U.S. Air Force
photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Preston)
This work, Air advisor course comes to Guam [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kaitlyn Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air advisor course comes to Guam
