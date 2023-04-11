355th FS refuels over the Pacific

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker during a bilateral air exercise with Japan Air Self-Defense Forces fighters over the Pacific Ocean, April 14, 2023. Conducting bilateral operations exemplifies the U.S.-Japan alliance’s ability to quickly and decisively respond to threats against Japan and the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

