    355th FS refuels over the Pacific [Image 6 of 10]

    355th FS refuels over the Pacific

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II flies alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker during a bilateral air exercise with Japan Air Self-Defense Forces fighters over the Pacific Ocean, April 14, 2023. The U.S. is committed to peace and prosperity throughout the Indo-Pacific alongside Japanese allies, together acting as the cornerstone of regional peace and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.19.2023 22:30
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 355th FS refuels over the Pacific [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USPACOM
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

