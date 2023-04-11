A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker for aerial refueling during a bilateral air exercise with Japan Air Self-Defense Forces fighters over the Pacific Ocean, April 14, 2023. The U.S. is committed to peace and prosperity throughout the Indo-Pacific alongside Japanese allies, together acting as the cornerstone of regional peace and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2023 22:30
|Photo ID:
|7749749
|VIRIN:
|230414-F-VQ804-1795
|Resolution:
|5024x3349
|Size:
|6.3 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 355th FS refuels over the Pacific [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT