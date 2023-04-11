U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Divins, 909th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, refuels an F-35A Lightning II during a bilateral air exercise with Japan Air Self-Defense Forces fighters over the Pacific Ocean, April 14, 2023. The 909th ARS is the premiere force for aerial refueling operations in the Indo-Pacific theater, supporting U.S. forces and regional allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2023 Date Posted: 04.19.2023 22:30 Photo ID: 7749744 VIRIN: 230414-F-VQ804-1834 Resolution: 6470x4313 Size: 9.24 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 355th FS refuels over the Pacific [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.