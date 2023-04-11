U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Divins, 909th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, refuels an F-35A Lightning II during a bilateral air exercise with Japan Air Self-Defense Forces fighters over the Pacific Ocean, April 14, 2023. The 909th ARS is the premiere force for aerial refueling operations in the Indo-Pacific theater, supporting U.S. forces and regional allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2023 22:30
|Photo ID:
|7749744
|VIRIN:
|230414-F-VQ804-1834
|Resolution:
|6470x4313
|Size:
|9.24 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 355th FS refuels over the Pacific [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
