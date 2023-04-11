355th FS refuels over the Pacific

U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs fly alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker during a bilateral air exercise with Japan Air Self-Defense Forces fighters over the Pacific Ocean, April 14, 2023. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command force employment, military posture and operations honor the security commitments in the region by ensuring the ability to rapidly respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

